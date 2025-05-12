Q&A: How to make the Evening Standard great again

In this week’s Q&A session, Alan and Lionel are asked whether there’s still a market for the London Standard and what they would do if its owner Evgeny Lebedev came asking for advice.

They also discuss undercover reporting: after interviewing Harry Shukman who spent a year infiltrating far right groups in the UK, the editors discuss how to prepare a reporter for covert investigations.

Plus, as press freedom hits an all-time low, how can we make the world safer for journalists?

To submit your questions to Alan and Lionel, email mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk