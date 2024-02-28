Log in
February 28, 2024
Lynda La Plante: Modern technology causes ‘formidable’ problems for crime writers
The detective novelist on how to make your characters get away with it
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
January 24, 2024
David McCloskey: ‘College is mostly a scam’
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
December 06, 2023
Carol Vorderman’s diary: I’m counting down to Tory wipeout
Carol Vorderman
From the magazine
Culture
December 06, 2023
Miriam Margolyes: ‘I call myself the poor man’s Joanna Lumley’
Prospect Team
From the magazine
October 04, 2023
Rory Stewart: Harry Potter sends me to sleep
Prospect Team
From the magazine
September 06, 2023
Tom Holland: I welcome our AI overlords
Prospect Team
From the magazine
June 14, 2023
ChatGPT: I have no regrets
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Music
May 10, 2023
Will Gompertz: Cancel culture is stifling the arts
Prospect Team
From the magazine
