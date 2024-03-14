Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Media Confidential
March 14, 2024
Gary Younge: Dog bites man is the story after all
Listen now
Media Confidential
Listen now
March 07, 2024
Trump’s Public Enemy Number One?
Listen now
Listen now
February 29, 2024
The demise of Vice and BuzzFeed: what happened to millennial media?
Listen now
Listen now
February 23, 2024
Bonus episode: Should Paul Marshall be allowed to buy the Telegraph?
Listen now
Listen now
February 22, 2024
Are journalists being targeted in Gaza?
Listen now
Listen now
February 15, 2024
Ask the Editors: Ofcom, GB News and Biden on TikTok
Listen now
Listen now
February 08, 2024
Is this the future of local news?
Listen now
Listen now
February 01, 2024
Is the right-wing media ‘out of control’?
Listen now
Listen now
January 25, 2024
How the government captured the BBC
Listen now
Listen now
January 18, 2024
Trump v Biden, Round Two: how to cover the US election
Listen now
Listen now
January 11, 2024
The Post Office scandal: Toby Jones on his drama’s impact
Listen now
Listen now
January 04, 2024
The media world in 2024
Listen now
Listen now
December 28, 2023
Review of the Year with Beth Rigby
Listen now
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 12 of 25
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines