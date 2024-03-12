Books

Books-image
Culture
March 12, 2024
I think she was talking about me...
The 200-year-old Royal Society of Literature has been riven by arguments over free speech, politics and personalities. Here’s the view from my front-row seat
Kate Clanchy
Books-image
Books
February 28, 2024
The Rothschilds, the internet and the new-old conspiracy
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
Books-image
Culture
February 28, 2024
A kind of magic: Anthony Grafton’s ‘Magus’ reviewed
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
Books-image
Books
February 28, 2024
Books in brief: what to read this March
From the magazine
Books topic image
Culture
February 28, 2024
‘One of the most accomplished pieces of social history I have read’—Noel Malcolm’s ‘Forbidden Desire’ reviewed
Rhodri Lewis
From the magazine
Culture
Books-image
‘One of the most accomplished pieces of social history I have read’—Noel Malcolm’s ‘Forbidden Desire’ reviewed
Rhodri Lewis
From the magazine
Books topic image
Culture
February 27, 2024
Taking flight: ‘The Vulnerables’ reviewed
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
Culture
Books-image
Taking flight: ‘The Vulnerables’ reviewed
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
Books topic image
Culture
February 22, 2024
‘Voyagers’—the winner of the VS Pritchett Short Story Prize 2024
Tom Vowler
Culture
Books-image
‘Voyagers’—the winner of the VS Pritchett Short Story Prize 2024
Tom Vowler
Books topic image
Books
January 24, 2024
Taylor Swift’s first novel! Or maybe not…
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Books
Books-image
Taylor Swift’s first novel! Or maybe not…
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Books topic image
Books
January 24, 2024
Japan’s Nuremberg: the outcome of the Tokyo trials
Christopher Harding
Books
Books-image
Japan’s Nuremberg: the outcome of the Tokyo trials
Christopher Harding
1 2 3 4 ... 467 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 2333
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines