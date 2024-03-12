Log in
March 12, 2024
I think she was talking about me...
The 200-year-old Royal Society of Literature has been riven by arguments over free speech, politics and personalities. Here’s the view from my front-row seat
Kate Clanchy
Books
February 28, 2024
The Rothschilds, the internet and the new-old conspiracy
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
Culture
February 28, 2024
A kind of magic: Anthony Grafton’s ‘Magus’ reviewed
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
Books
February 28, 2024
Books in brief: what to read this March
From the magazine
Culture
February 28, 2024
‘One of the most accomplished pieces of social history I have read’—Noel Malcolm’s ‘Forbidden Desire’ reviewed
Rhodri Lewis
From the magazine
Culture
February 27, 2024
Taking flight: ‘The Vulnerables’ reviewed
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
February 22, 2024
‘Voyagers’—the winner of the VS Pritchett Short Story Prize 2024
Tom Vowler
Books
January 24, 2024
Taylor Swift’s first novel! Or maybe not…
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
January 24, 2024
Japan’s Nuremberg: the outcome of the Tokyo trials
Christopher Harding
