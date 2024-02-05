Middle East

People
February 05, 2024
The artist painting Free Derry Corner for Gaza
Adam Doyle—otherwise known as Spice Bag—on his Northern Ireland mural for Palestinians
Kate Demolder
Middle East
January 19, 2024
Lebanon’s thin red line
Simona Foltyn
From the magazine
Israel
January 12, 2024
Who will lead Israel and Palestine to peace?
Donald Macintyre
World
December 20, 2023
The Gaza conflict could forever change how we apply the laws of war
Mark Lattimer
Israel
December 06, 2023
All that remains
Avi Shlaim
From the magazine
World
November 06, 2023
How to negotiate a ceasefire
Peter Ricketts
Gaza War
November 01, 2023
Under pressure
Khaled Mansour
From the magazine
Gaza War
November 01, 2023
I still dream of peace
Avraham Burg
From the magazine
World
October 20, 2023
The war in Gaza is a crisis on top of an emergency
Chris Doyle
