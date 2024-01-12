Gaza War

Israel
January 12, 2024
Who will lead Israel and Palestine to peace?
Yair Golan saved lives on 7th October. Marwan Barghouti is popular, but behind bars. In the least auspicious circumstances, could these opposing characters find common ground?
Donald Macintyre
Israel
December 06, 2023
All that remains
Avi Shlaim
Philosophy
December 06, 2023
Is Israel waging a just war?
Sasha Mudd
Israel
December 01, 2023
Images coming out of Israel and Gaza are horrifying—but we mustn’t look away
Alan Rusbridger
Gaza War
November 01, 2023
Under pressure
Khaled Mansour
Gaza War
November 01, 2023
I still dream of peace
Avraham Burg
Gaza War
October 27, 2023
Don’t fall into the trap of ‘picking sides’ over Gaza
Alan Rusbridger
Media Confidential
October 26, 2023
Is there a media bias against Israel?
World
October 25, 2023
Leadership will determine the outcome in the Middle East
Malcolm Rifkind
