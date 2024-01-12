Log in
January 12, 2024
Who will lead Israel and Palestine to peace?
Yair Golan saved lives on 7th October. Marwan Barghouti is popular, but behind bars. In the least auspicious circumstances, could these opposing characters find common ground?
Donald Macintyre
Israel
December 06, 2023
All that remains
Avi Shlaim
Philosophy
December 06, 2023
Is Israel waging a just war?
Sasha Mudd
December 01, 2023
Images coming out of Israel and Gaza are horrifying—but we mustn’t look away
Alan Rusbridger
