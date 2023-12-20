War

World
December 20, 2023
The Gaza conflict could forever change how we apply the laws of war
A desensitisation to civilian death could be the most lasting impact of the horror in the Middle East
Mark Lattimer
Philosophy
December 06, 2023
Is Israel waging a just war?
Sasha Mudd
From the magazine
World
December 06, 2023
In Taiwan, China is covertly preparing for battle
Elizabeth Green
From the magazine
World
November 06, 2023
How to negotiate a ceasefire
Peter Ricketts
World
December 08, 2022
Where the international justice system fails
Michela Wrong
Society
November 08, 2022
Treating protesters like terrorists isn't new—just look at the suffragettes
Fern Riddell
World
October 06, 2022
Olesya Khromeychuk’s diary: Returning to Ukraine—and my brother’s grave
Olesya Khromeychuk
From the magazine
Politics
July 19, 2022
President Biden deserves more political credit for his Ukraine stance
Paul Lever
World
July 13, 2022
Will Russians ever be punished for war crimes against Ukrainians?
Paul Lever
1 2 3 4 ... 64 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 320
