December 06, 2023
There’s too much television
Take it from Prospect’s TV critic: so many shows started off as books, articles, ideas—and should have stayed that way
Imogen West-Knights
From the magazine
Culture
July 19, 2023
Stop this Carrie on
Imogen West-Knights
From the magazine
Culture
June 14, 2023
And I liked it
Imogen West-Knights
From the magazine
Culture
May 22, 2023
Succession season four: the stakes of this camp tragicomedy have never been higher
Lucinda Smyth
April 05, 2023
Doomed youth: the genius of ‘Fleishman is in trouble’
Imogen West-Knights
From the magazine
August 25, 2022
We have to stop normalising the absurd
Emily Maitlis
November 20, 2019
I helped Gordon Brown prepare for TV debates in 2010. How did the two leaders come out of Tuesday night?
Theo Bertram
July 11, 2019
To help Britain's towns we need a great economic rebalancing
Ben Chu
August 22, 2018
A camp take on Vanity Fair and Angela Carter's strange brilliance—television highlights of September 2018
Lucinda Smyth
From the magazine
