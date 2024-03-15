Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Economics
Politics
March 15, 2024
Labour’s new economic taskforce is its most significant announcement for a year
The party has abandoned big green government for something better
Tony Danker
Economics
March 08, 2024
We needed long-term solutions from this budget. Instead we got sticking plasters
Helen Barnard
The Insider
March 06, 2024
What Jeremy Hunt’s budget means for Labour
Andrew Adonis
Lives
February 15, 2024
Young life: How will Gen Z survive another recession?
Alice Garnett
From the magazine
Politics
January 30, 2024
How Labour is getting business on board
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
How Labour is getting business on board
Rachel Sylvester
Economics
January 24, 2024
Daron Acemoglu: the opportunity economist
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Economics
Daron Acemoglu: the opportunity economist
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Economics
January 24, 2024
Gillian Tett’s diary: How Keynes saw the crisis coming
Gillian Tett
From the magazine
Economics
Gillian Tett’s diary: How Keynes saw the crisis coming
Gillian Tett
From the magazine
Economics
January 20, 2024
The end of money
Stuart Jeffries
From the magazine
Economics
The end of money
Stuart Jeffries
From the magazine
Economics
January 05, 2024
With a fat cat pay gulf this wide, it’s no wonder we’re facing a winter of discontent
Alan Rusbridger
Economics
With a fat cat pay gulf this wide, it’s no wonder we’re facing a winter of discontent
Alan Rusbridger
1
2
3
4
...
450
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 2247
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines