Philosophy

Philosophy-image
Language
March 12, 2024
How Wirdle brought a Shetland dialect to the world
Wordle spinoffs have allowed minority languages to find a truly global audience—but not if the New York Times has anything to say about it
Sarah Ogilvie
Philosophy
February 19, 2024
The lucrative pursuit of happiness
Josh Mcloughlin
Language
February 13, 2024
Deepfakes are taking over reality
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Law
February 09, 2024
Why is the justice system failing stalking victims?
Rachel Horman Brown
Religion
February 02, 2024
How Shamanism became England’s fastest-growing religion
Nick James
Philosophy
February 01, 2024
Will AI rob us of our humanity?
Sasha Mudd
From the magazine
Language
January 09, 2024
Not all women fall off the glass cliff
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Philosophy
January 02, 2024
To whom do we owe shelter?
Sasha Mudd
Philosophy
December 24, 2023
How to be hopeful this Christmas
Stefan Stern
