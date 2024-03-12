Language

March 12, 2024
How Wirdle brought a Shetland dialect to the world
Wordle spinoffs have allowed minority languages to find a truly global audience—but not if the New York Times has anything to say about it
Sarah Ogilvie
February 13, 2024
Deepfakes are taking over reality
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
January 09, 2024
Not all women fall off the glass cliff
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
December 06, 2023
Goblin mode is out. Monk mode is in
Sarah Ogilvie
November 01, 2023
Why I am glad artificial intelligence “hallucinates”
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
October 04, 2023
The mystery of the Russian “Z”
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
September 06, 2023
Crowdsourcing the dictionary
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
August 01, 2023
How artificial intelligence aids ancient history
Emily Wilson
July 19, 2023
What ‘family words’ say about us
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
