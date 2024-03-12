Log in
March 12, 2024
How Wirdle brought a Shetland dialect to the world
Wordle spinoffs have allowed minority languages to find a truly global audience—but not if the New York Times has anything to say about it
Sarah Ogilvie
Language
February 13, 2024
Deepfakes are taking over reality
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Language
January 09, 2024
Not all women fall off the glass cliff
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Language
December 06, 2023
Goblin mode is out. Monk mode is in
Sarah Ogilvie
Language
November 01, 2023
Why I am glad artificial intelligence “hallucinates”
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Language
Language
October 04, 2023
The mystery of the Russian “Z”
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Language
Language
September 06, 2023
Crowdsourcing the dictionary
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Language
Language
August 01, 2023
How artificial intelligence aids ancient history
Emily Wilson
Language
Columns
July 19, 2023
What ‘family words’ say about us
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Columns
