Art
People
March 11, 2024
Ken Currie: As an artist, it’s not for me to proselytise
With a new portrait recently acquired by the national galleries in Edinburgh, the Scottish painter talks mortality, death—and why he moved away from overtly political art
David McAllister
People
February 28, 2024
Tate Modern director: I hope there’s not going to be a ‘Hindsbo period’
Jem Bartholomew
From the magazine
Culture
February 28, 2024
Ideas woman: Yoko Ono at the Tate Modern
Philip Clark
From the magazine
Culture
February 21, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘A Street Scene in Venice’ by John Singer Sargent
Blake Matich
Culture
February 21, 2024
John Singer Sargent: back in fashion
Francesca Peacock
Culture
Art
February 13, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Winter Landscape’ by Caspar David Friedrich
Caroline White
Art
People
January 24, 2024
Poet Joelle Taylor: ‘Collectivity is the antidote to cultural fascism’
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
People
Art
January 23, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Summer’s End’ by Zeinab Saleh
Francesca Peacock
Art
Art
December 05, 2023
One painting at a time: ‘Interior with Young Woman Seen from the Back’ by Vilhelm Hammershøi
David McAllister
Art
