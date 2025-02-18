Log in
One painting at a time
Art
February 18, 2025
One painting at a time: ‘Flying a Kite’ by Djanira
Amid the Royal Academy’s latest showing of Brazilian modernist art, I discovered one work in particular that took me back home
Cecilia Vilela
Culture
October 08, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Fortitude’ by Sandro Botticelli
Alice Garnett
Culture
August 13, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Christ’s Entry into Brussels in 1889’ by James Ensor
Mark Connolly
Painting
May 16, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘King Charles III’ by Jonathan Yeo
Emily Lawford
Art
May 15, 2024
Photography
March 26, 2024
Culture
February 21, 2024
Art
February 13, 2024
Art
January 23, 2024
