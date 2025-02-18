One painting at a time

One painting at a time-image
Art
February 18, 2025
One painting at a time: ‘Flying a Kite’ by Djanira
Amid the Royal Academy’s latest showing of Brazilian modernist art, I discovered one work in particular that took me back home
Cecilia Vilela
One painting at a time-image
Culture
October 08, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Fortitude’ by Sandro Botticelli
Alice Garnett
One painting at a time-image
Culture
August 13, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Christ’s Entry into Brussels in 1889’ by James Ensor
Mark Connolly
One painting at a time-image
Painting
May 16, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘King Charles III’ by Jonathan Yeo
Emily Lawford
One painting at a time topic image
Art
May 15, 2024
One photograph at a time: ‘Ray’s a Laugh’ by Richard Billingham
Sarah Collins
Art
One painting at a time-image
One photograph at a time: ‘Ray’s a Laugh’ by Richard Billingham
Sarah Collins
One painting at a time topic image
Photography
March 26, 2024
One photograph at a time: ‘Betty Hunter’ by NGS and Nicky Bird
Ewan Gibbs
From the magazine
Photography
One painting at a time-image
One photograph at a time: ‘Betty Hunter’ by NGS and Nicky Bird
Ewan Gibbs
From the magazine
One painting at a time topic image
Culture
February 21, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘A Street Scene in Venice’ by John Singer Sargent
Blake Matich
Culture
One painting at a time-image
One painting at a time: ‘A Street Scene in Venice’ by John Singer Sargent
Blake Matich
One painting at a time topic image
Art
February 13, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Winter Landscape’ by Caspar David Friedrich
Caroline White
Art
One painting at a time-image
One painting at a time: ‘Winter Landscape’ by Caspar David Friedrich
Caroline White
One painting at a time topic image
Art
January 23, 2024
One painting at a time: ‘Summer’s End’ by Zeinab Saleh
Francesca Peacock
Art
One painting at a time-image
One painting at a time: ‘Summer’s End’ by Zeinab Saleh
Francesca Peacock
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines