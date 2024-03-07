Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Law
Law
March 07, 2024
Why did the government have to settle the libel claim against Michelle Donelan?
A secretary of state failed to do due diligence before posting baseless allegations on social media—and now the taxpayer has footed the bill
David Allen Green
Law
February 29, 2024
The statelessness of Shamima Begum
David Allen Green
Law
February 22, 2024
Our Lilliputian parliament debates the Gaza crisis
David Allen Green
Politics
February 21, 2024
We can save standards in public life. This is how
Jonathan Jones
Law
February 15, 2024
How the ‘will of the people’ is still warping our politics
David Allen Green
Law
Law
February 09, 2024
Why is the justice system failing stalking victims?
Rachel Horman Brown
Law
Law
February 08, 2024
When should the UK government hold a border poll in Northern Ireland?
David Allen Green
Law
Law
February 01, 2024
Why the House of Lords can and should delay the Rwanda Bill
David Allen Green
Law
Politics
January 30, 2024
Six powerful speeches from the Lords’ Rwanda debate
Prospect Team
Politics
