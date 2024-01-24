BBC News

BBC News-image
Media
January 24, 2024
How the government captured the BBC
A right-wing cabal, largely unaccountable, is waging war on the principles that made our public broadcaster great. It must not succeed
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
BBC News-image
Politics
February 17, 2023
We have bad news for the right-wing BBC haters: most of the public just don’t agree with you
Peter York, Patrick Barwise
BBC News-image
Economics
February 01, 2023
Why doesn't the BBC challenge the austerity narrative?
Tom Clark
BBC News-image
World
January 31, 2023
How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary—and failed miserably
N Ram
BBC News topic image
Politics
January 25, 2023
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
Politics
BBC News-image
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
BBC News topic image
Politics
January 24, 2023
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
Politics
BBC News-image
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
BBC News topic image
Essays
December 08, 2022
Tony Hall: We need a big debate about the BBC’s future
Tony Hall
From the magazine
Essays
BBC News-image
Tony Hall: We need a big debate about the BBC’s future
Tony Hall
From the magazine
BBC News topic image
Society
November 03, 2022
Long life: “Ten years of struggling to be beautiful and upper class”
Sheila Hancock
From the magazine
Society
BBC News-image
Long life: “Ten years of struggling to be beautiful and upper class”
Sheila Hancock
From the magazine
BBC News topic image
World
September 08, 2022
Diary: Jeremy Bowen on how our post-Cold War hopes disappeared
Jeremy Bowen
World
BBC News-image
Diary: Jeremy Bowen on how our post-Cold War hopes disappeared
Jeremy Bowen
1 2 3 4 ... 21 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 102
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines