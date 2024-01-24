Log in
BBC News
Media
January 24, 2024
How the government captured the BBC
A right-wing cabal, largely unaccountable, is waging war on the principles that made our public broadcaster great. It must not succeed
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Politics
February 17, 2023
We have bad news for the right-wing BBC haters: most of the public just don’t agree with you
Peter York,
Patrick Barwise
Economics
February 01, 2023
Why doesn't the BBC challenge the austerity narrative?
Tom Clark
World
January 31, 2023
How Narendra Modi tried to censor a critical BBC documentary—and failed miserably
N Ram
Politics
Politics
The Richard Sharp saga is both entirely proper—and entirely seedy
Alan Rusbridger
Politics
Politics
How Labour can save the BBC
Damian Tambini
Essays
From the magazine
Essays
Tony Hall: We need a big debate about the BBC’s future
Tony Hall
From the magazine
Society
From the magazine
Society
Long life: “Ten years of struggling to be beautiful and upper class”
Sheila Hancock
From the magazine
World
World
Diary: Jeremy Bowen on how our post-Cold War hopes disappeared
Jeremy Bowen
