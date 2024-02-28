Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Stage
Stage
February 28, 2024
Deformed, unfinished?
A new production of ‘Richard III’ has provoked an argument over who should—and who shouldn’t—get to play the king
Kate Maltby
Stage
January 24, 2024
Hamlets within Hamlets within Hamlets
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
December 06, 2023
Under the spell of the franchise
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
April 24, 2023
Something filmic this way comes: Is the Netflixification of West End theatre a bad thing?
Katie Chambers
Stage
April 05, 2023
Medea and motive
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
Medea and motive
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
March 01, 2023
Your ‘Oklahoma!’
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
Your ‘Oklahoma!’
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
January 25, 2023
Freed from desire: How Rebecca Frecknall revitalised Tennessee Williams
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
Freed from desire: How Rebecca Frecknall revitalised Tennessee Williams
Kate Maltby
From the magazine
Stage
December 20, 2022
Theatre of the Year: 2022
Kate Maltby
Stage
Theatre of the Year: 2022
Kate Maltby
Culture
December 08, 2022
Samuel West’s diary: Cutting arts funding is unpatriotic
Samuel West
From the magazine
Culture
Samuel West’s diary: Cutting arts funding is unpatriotic
Samuel West
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
59
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 294
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines