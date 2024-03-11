People

People
March 11, 2024
Ken Currie: As an artist, it’s not for me to proselytise
With a new portrait recently acquired by the national galleries in Edinburgh, the Scottish painter talks mortality, death—and why he moved away from overtly political art
David McAllister
People
March 04, 2024
Surfers Against Sewage CEO Giles Bristow: Water companies are marking their own homework
Liz Connor
People
February 28, 2024
Meet Ben Gregory, the YouTuber filming cars’ watery deaths
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
People
February 28, 2024
How cookery classes shift attitudes towards refugees
Danielle Han
From the magazine
People
February 28, 2024
Tate Modern director: I hope there’s not going to be a ‘Hindsbo period’
Jem Bartholomew
From the magazine
People
February 28, 2024
Jamie Driscoll: ‘It’s not any other candidate I’m up against. It’s inertia’
Tom Clark
From the magazine
People
February 05, 2024
The artist painting Free Derry Corner for Gaza
Kate Demolder
People
January 29, 2024
Neanderthal hunter Ludovic Slimak: ‘Each site is a miracle’
Peter Hoskin
From the magazine
People
January 24, 2024
The DPRK’s man in the west
Miles Ellingham
From the magazine
