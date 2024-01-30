Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Labour Party
Politics
January 30, 2024
How Labour is getting business on board
Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have worked hard to woo the private sector. But the honeymoon may not last long
Rachel Sylvester
Economics
December 04, 2023
Ending stagnation: Is Labour up to the task?
Tom Clark
Economics
November 01, 2023
Can Keir Starmer plant the seeds of growth?
Tony Danker
From the magazine
Politics
October 11, 2023
The odds of a Labour victory have just got a lot better
Peter Kellner
Politics
October 11, 2023
Sunak has handed Starmer his new campaign message
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Sunak has handed Starmer his new campaign message
Andrew Adonis
Scotland
October 06, 2023
Labour is making a comeback in a very different Scotland
David McAllister
Scotland
Labour is making a comeback in a very different Scotland
David McAllister
People
September 06, 2023
Tracy Brabin: Labour will invest in better trains because ‘it has to’
Tom Clark
From the magazine
People
Tracy Brabin: Labour will invest in better trains because ‘it has to’
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Politics
September 05, 2023
The low politics of fair votes
Tom Clark
Politics
The low politics of fair votes
Tom Clark
Politics
August 21, 2023
Ramsay MacStarmer
Tom Clark
Politics
Ramsay MacStarmer
Tom Clark
1
2
3
4
...
287
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 1432
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines