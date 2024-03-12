Columns

Language
March 12, 2024
How Wirdle brought a Shetland dialect to the world
Wordle spinoffs have allowed minority languages to find a truly global audience—but not if the New York Times has anything to say about it
Sarah Ogilvie
Technology
March 05, 2024
The internet works better as a small room
Ethan Zuckerman
Columns
February 28, 2024
Richard Sennett’s diary: At the end of life, the personal is no longer political
Richard Sennett
From the magazine
Columns
February 28, 2024
The Prospect Grid: April 2024
From the magazine
Columns
February 20, 2024
The people’s Overground
David McAllister
Columns
January 24, 2024
The Prospect Grid: March 2024
From the magazine
Columns
December 06, 2023
The Prospect Grid: January/February 2024
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Views
November 01, 2023
Serhii Plokhy’s diary: The trains are still running in Ukraine—unlike the west’s planes
Serhii Plokhy
From the magazine
Columns
November 01, 2023
The Prospect Grid: December 2023
From the magazine
