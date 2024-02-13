Log in
February 13, 2024
Deepfakes are taking over reality
Once accessible only to those with knowledge of complicated AI, deepfakes can now be made by anyone. The first casualty will be our grip on reality
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
AI
December 06, 2023
What I’m teaching my students about AI
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
People
November 01, 2023
Can we make AI safe?
Tom Ough
From the magazine
Language
November 01, 2023
Why I am glad artificial intelligence “hallucinates”
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Technology
What happens when AI trains itself?
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
AI
Can machines think?
Philip Ball
From the magazine
Technology
When AI thinks you’re dead
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Technology
How to stop the internet becoming a junk heap
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
People
The woman preparing the UK for extreme risks
Tom Ough
From the magazine
