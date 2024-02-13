AI

Language
February 13, 2024
Deepfakes are taking over reality
Once accessible only to those with knowledge of complicated AI, deepfakes can now be made by anyone. The first casualty will be our grip on reality
Sarah Ogilvie
AI
December 06, 2023
What I’m teaching my students about AI
Ethan Zuckerman
People
November 01, 2023
Can we make AI safe?
Tom Ough
Language
November 01, 2023
Why I am glad artificial intelligence “hallucinates”
Sarah Ogilvie
Technology
September 06, 2023
What happens when AI trains itself?
Ethan Zuckerman
AI topic image
AI
July 19, 2023
Can machines think?
Philip Ball
AI topic image
Technology
May 10, 2023
When AI thinks you’re dead
Ethan Zuckerman
AI topic image
Technology
March 01, 2023
How to stop the internet becoming a junk heap
Ethan Zuckerman
AI topic image
People
December 08, 2022
The woman preparing the UK for extreme risks
Tom Ough
