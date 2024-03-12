Culture

Culture
March 12, 2024
I think she was talking about me...
The 200-year-old Royal Society of Literature has been riven by arguments over free speech, politics and personalities. Here’s the view from my front-row seat
Kate Clanchy
People
March 11, 2024
Ken Currie: As an artist, it’s not for me to proselytise
David McAllister
Culture
March 05, 2024
Is it really a privilege to be a pop star?
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Books
February 28, 2024
The Rothschilds, the internet and the new-old conspiracy
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
Culture
February 28, 2024
A kind of magic: Anthony Grafton’s ‘Magus’ reviewed
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
Classical
February 28, 2024
Classical notes: Destination Tokyo
Ian Bostridge
From the magazine
People
February 28, 2024
Tate Modern director: I hope there’s not going to be a ‘Hindsbo period’
Jem Bartholomew
From the magazine
Stage
February 28, 2024
Deformed, unfinished?
Kate Maltby
Books
February 28, 2024
Books in brief: what to read this March
From the magazine
