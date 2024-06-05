Wherefore art thou?

This April, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers was cast as Juliet in a new West End adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, built around Hollywood star Tom Holland. Within days, the company felt obliged to publicly condemn “a barrage of deplorable racist abuse” targeting Amewudah-Rivers, who is black.

My initial reaction was surprise. Not, I hope, because I’m naive about the levels of racism still experienced by black people in the UK. But because, as someone who lives and breathes British theatre, I thought this battle had been won. It is more than 20 years since David Oyelowo became the first black actor to play one of Shakespeare’s English kings, Henry VI, at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

My mistake, of course, was to underestimate the gulf in global reaction to your average piece of London theatre versus a production starring cinematic juggernaut Holland, better known as Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, object of desire to millions and boyfriend of the even more famous Zendaya.

I should have remembered the last time British theatre was the subject of international frenzy. When casting was announced in 2015 for the first production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the world went crazy to learn that Hermione Granger would be played by the black actress Noma Dumezweni.

The Harry Potter fans who trolled Dumezweni in 2015 made the same mistake—beyond the racism—as those who went after Amewudah-Rivers this year. Both groups were unable to distinguish between a piece of storytelling in London, responsive to the immediate environment of British theatre, and the pre-existing norms of a major intellectual property franchise.

Hermione must be white, insisted the trolls, because Emma Watson, who played her in the movies, is white. Juliet must be white because she was played, in Baz Luhrmann’s 1996 movie, by Clare Danes. Yes, really. It didn’t help that director Jamie Lloyd had knowingly pitched his production as a response to the movie, titling his adaptation Romeo + Juliet, with a plus-sign instead of an “and”, as did Luhrmann.

Unlike Luhrmann, his version of Shakespeare is short on spectacle, with barely any sets. But both share a fascination with street culture, and Lloyd’s show is littered with references to Luhrmann’s film.

Joshua-Alexander Williams’s Mercutio delivers the Queen Mab speech with a wide-eyed terror reminiscent of Harold Perrineau in the role, even if the references to the dark power of drugs are less explicit. The prince of Verona, incensed by the city’s brawling youths, arrives like Luhrmann’s “governor” to break up fights under the whirr of helicopter blades.

Meanwhile, Holland’s performance is pure Spider-Man. His Romeo is the same goofy, teenage everyman that fans of the Marvel universe will know and love, breaking into heroism when the going gets tough.

This sets up Holland for a one-note performance. There is no variety between his breathy, slo-mo speeches of infatuation for his first love, Rosaline, and his reverence for “true” love Juliet 30 minutes later. By contrast, Amewudah-Rivers shines. Unlike Holland, she earned her role in the audition room, and it shows.

Lloyd’s production is critic-proof at the box office. In his influential weekly newsletter, the theatre writer Fergus Morgan mocked the struggle for relevance felt by my own colleagues when he summed up the opening night: “Isn’t it funny to think of London’s theatre critics all sitting in the same room as Zendaya? Isn’t it nice when theatre is culturally relevant for a week?”

But most of the people engaged with this production will never see it in situ. While we took our seats inside the theatre, 200 fans lined the barriers outside the stage door to snap the best photo of Holland when he left two hours later. Video from inside the auditorium is forbidden, but video of Holland walking to his car is shared thousands of times online. How else can a Marvel fan in Indiana feel like she is with him in London? The shared space for the community built by this production is not in the theatre, but online.

Celebrity casting is not new to London theatre and Holland, a former Billy Elliot, is no newcomer to the stage. There is a risk to theatre, however, when the experience between audience and actor is relegated to a minor role within a global social media show. For much of Holland’s performance, he and Lloyd seemed to be gesturing to something far outside the auditorium—at one point, even cutting to footage from the theatre roof, as though we’re watching a Spider-Man movie.

Like politics, all theatre is local. British theatre loses out when it becomes a footnote to a global culture war.