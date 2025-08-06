Podcasts

Does the UK need ID cards?

Former Labour Home Secretary David Blunkett debates Rebecca Vincent, from the civil liberties group Big Brother Watch

August 06, 2025
David Blunkett and Rebecca Vincent. Image: UK government, Big Brother Watch—Creative Commons
David Blunkett and Rebecca Vincent. Image: UK government, Big Brother Watch—Creative Commons

The government is considering introducing digital ID cards as a way to curb illegal immigration and improve the administration of public services. But is it a good idea?

In this week’s Prospect Podcast, former Labour Home Secretary David Blunkett debates Rebecca Vincent, from the civil liberties group Big Brother Watch.

Blunkett oversaw the introduction of identity cards under New Labour—before they were scrapped by the Tory-Lib Dem coalition—and thinks they could have a place. Rebecca Vincent is concerned about the risks of intolerable state surveillance —particularly if the cards were mandatory.

Listen in—and to let us know who you think is right, email webdesk@prospect-magazine.co.uk.

For this week’s “banger or dud”—the last before a short summer break—Ellen and Alona discuss the 99 Flake.

Click here to read an edited version of this conversation.

