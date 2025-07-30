How privatisation led to the sewage scandal

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

Privatisation was meant to revitalise a public good. Instead, it left us with leaky pipes, sewage spills and rivers not fit to swim in.

Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist and writer Oliver Bullough, whose books include Moneyland: Why Thieves And Crooks Now Rule The World And How To Take It Back.

He explains how water companies, sold off under Thatcher with promises of efficiency and investment, instead loaded themselves with debt, rewarded shareholders, and presided over a national sewage crisis.

Oliver, who has investigated financial corruption and power, explains why he is also interested in covering English and Welsh rivers. Plus, as the government plans to abolish Ofwat, why did the water regulator fail? Will anything change for the better?

And for this week’s “banger or dud”, Ellen and Alona discuss the Lionesses.

