What Blue Labour gets wrong

There’s been a buzz in Westminster about Blue Labour, the socially conservative group led by peer Maurice Glasman. But where did Blue Labour come from—and how much influence does it really have over government?

This week on the Prospect Podcast, Ellen and Alona are joined by political theorist and director of the UCL policy lab Marc Stears, who was one of the founding members of Blue Labour 15 years ago but is now critical of its turn towards the populist right.

Marc explains how and why he believes its ideology has shifted and discusses Glasman’s connections to Maga: after meeting JD Vance and appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast, why does a Labour peer find common ground with Trumpist Americans? Could Reform ever be a partner for Labour?

To read Marc’s essay, ‘What’s wrong with the new Blue Labour?’, click here