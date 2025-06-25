James Bloodworth: Into the manosphere

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

Have you ever wondered where Andrew Tate came from?

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist James Bloodworth to discuss his new book Lost Boys: A personal journey through the manosphere.

From attending a pick-up artist bootcamp himself in 2006, to reporting on the rise of red pill and incel ideologies, James traces how online misogyny has evolved—and why so many young men are drawn into it.

He explores the role of social media in fuelling radicalisation and answers: is this a crisis of masculinity, or something more complicated? And what would he say to his 23-year-old self now?

Plus, after a listener’s suggestion, Ellen and Alona discuss splitting the bill: “banger” or “dud”?

James’s book ‘Lost Boys’ is published by Atlantic Books.

To send us your suggestions for “banger or dud”, email webdesk@prospect-magazine.co.uk