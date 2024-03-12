Analysis

Analysis-image
Analysis
March 12, 2024
Fixing our civil service
The Institute for Government’s latest report recommends major changes to how government is organised—such as replacing 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office with a new department
Jonathan Jones
Analysis-image
Election Countdown
March 11, 2024
How Jeremy Hunt’s budget alienated pensioners
Peter Kellner
Analysis-image
Election Countdown
March 04, 2024
Taxing questions
Peter Kellner
Analysis-image
Election Countdown
February 26, 2024
Should we change our voting system?
Peter Kellner
Analysis topic image
Election Countdown
February 16, 2024
The winners and losers of yesterday’s byelections
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
Analysis-image
The winners and losers of yesterday’s byelections
Peter Kellner
Analysis topic image
Election Countdown
February 12, 2024
Could the Tories snatch another 1992-style victory?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
Analysis-image
Could the Tories snatch another 1992-style victory?
Peter Kellner
Analysis topic image
Election Countdown
February 05, 2024
Brexit hasn’t gone away. Just look at the polls
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
Analysis-image
Brexit hasn’t gone away. Just look at the polls
Peter Kellner
Analysis topic image
Columns
July 22, 2023
When it comes to sex scandals, it seems not all are treated equally
Alan Rusbridger
Columns
Analysis-image
When it comes to sex scandals, it seems not all are treated equally
Alan Rusbridger
Analysis topic image
Politics
March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Analysis-image
What does local election success look like for each party?
Peter Kellner
1 2 3 4 ... 38 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 187
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines