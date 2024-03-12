Log in
Analysis
Analysis
March 12, 2024
Fixing our civil service
The Institute for Government’s latest report recommends major changes to how government is organised—such as replacing 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office with a new department
Jonathan Jones
Election Countdown
March 11, 2024
How Jeremy Hunt’s budget alienated pensioners
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
March 04, 2024
Taxing questions
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
February 26, 2024
Should we change our voting system?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
February 16, 2024
The winners and losers of yesterday’s byelections
The winners and losers of yesterday’s byelections
February 12, 2024
Could the Tories snatch another 1992-style victory?
Could the Tories snatch another 1992-style victory?
February 05, 2024
Brexit hasn’t gone away. Just look at the polls
Brexit hasn’t gone away. Just look at the polls
Columns
July 22, 2023
When it comes to sex scandals, it seems not all are treated equally
When it comes to sex scandals, it seems not all are treated equally
Politics
March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
What does local election success look like for each party?
