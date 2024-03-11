Election Countdown

Election Countdown-image
Election Countdown
March 11, 2024
How Jeremy Hunt’s budget alienated pensioners
The Conservatives badly need to win back the older voters on whom they have relied for many years. Can they?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown-image
Election Countdown
March 04, 2024
Taxing questions
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown-image
Election Countdown
February 26, 2024
Should we change our voting system?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown-image
Election Countdown
February 19, 2024
Should the Tories oust Sunak?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown topic image
Election Countdown
February 16, 2024
The winners and losers of yesterday’s byelections
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
Election Countdown-image
The winners and losers of yesterday’s byelections
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown topic image
Election Countdown
February 12, 2024
Could the Tories snatch another 1992-style victory?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
Election Countdown-image
Could the Tories snatch another 1992-style victory?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown topic image
Election Countdown
February 05, 2024
Brexit hasn’t gone away. Just look at the polls
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
Election Countdown-image
Brexit hasn’t gone away. Just look at the polls
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown topic image
Election Countdown
January 29, 2024
Is Labour’s lead as big as the polls suggest?
Peter Kellner
Election Countdown
Election Countdown-image
Is Labour’s lead as big as the polls suggest?
Peter Kellner
1
Showing 1 to 4 of 4
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines