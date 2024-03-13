Log in
Ideas
Listen to the latest independent news, analysis and commentary in the Prospect Podcast. Subscribe via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or your favourite platform.
March 13, 2024
Should we give homeless people cash?
Prospect Podcast
March 06, 2024
Which generation has it harder? With Sheila Hancock and Alice Garnett
February 28, 2024
Kim Darroch: Is the UK ready for Trump 2.0?
February 21, 2024
Timothy Garton Ash: Ukraine, Navalny and the survival of the west
February 14, 2024
Going cash-free: a world without money
February 07, 2024
What motivates Hezbollah, Iran and the Houthis?
January 31, 2024
Argylle: Taylor Swift's first novel? Or not...
January 24, 2024
Daron Acemoglu: The Top Thinker of 2024
January 17, 2024
Peter Kellner: How accurate are political polls?
January 10, 2024
Avi Shlaim: Why I’m advocating for a one state solution
January 03, 2024
How China is preparing for battle in Taiwan
December 27, 2023
Prospect Team: What will surprise us in 2024?
December 20, 2023
Have we fallen out of love with Love Actually?
