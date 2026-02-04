Peter Geoghegan on the Epstein files, power and impunity

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

More of the Epstein files have been released—but why now, and what do they really tell us? This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by investigative journalist Peter Geoghegan, editor of the Democracy for Sale newsletter, to unpack what the documents reveal about power, money and impunity.

He discusses the ways powerful figures protect themselves, and the latest political fallout in Britain—from renewed scrutiny of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Peter reveals what shocked him despite his experience investigating corruption, how this story goes to the heart of the British constitution, and why the truth seems stranger than fiction.

He explains what this flood of documents means for journalism and truth, as unvetted claims spread rapidly online. The three also discuss the stakes for democracy—and what needs to change.

Could this moment finally lead to justice for survivors of abuse? And what else is happening that we don’t know about? This episode contains discussions of exploitation and abuse.

Read more from Democracy for Sale here.

And to read more on this topic from our website, click here or here.