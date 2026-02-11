Starmer’s days of peril aren’t over

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined again by Prospect editor and former Labour speechwriter Philip Collins to unpack the government’s ongoing crisis.

With Peter Mandelson currently under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, Starmer’s premiership came close to collapse. He appears to have clung on for now—but how long can he survive as prime minister? And why, in his moment of peril, did no other contenders for PM come to the fore?

Philip discusses what surprised him about Wes Streeting’s WhatsApp messages to Mandelson, and whether the departure of Morgan McSweeney from 10 Downing Street will have any impact on the government’s direction. He also analyses the implications of Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s call for Starmer to resign. Will it harm his chances in the upcoming Holyrood elections?

Plus, beyond Mandelson, they explore whether political culture is now too close to money—and if politicians, in general, are too vulnerable to the wealthy.