The Iran war: it’s not over

Even if Washington wanted to end the war, it might not be possible

By Prospect Team
March 11, 2026
Donald Trump said the Iran war was “very complete”—but is it? 

Renad Mansour, a senior research fellow in the Middle East and North Africa Programme at the Chatham House thinktank, joins Ellen and Alona to make sense of the latest from Iran.

As US-Israeli strikes continue, Mansour explains that Washington might not have control over the conflict’s end and Iran is prepared for the long haul. 

He also explains how the Iranian regime has survived multiple “decapitation” attempts, and what the choice of new Supreme Leader indicates about the future.

To read more coverage of the conflict, visit click here.

Prospect Editorial Team

