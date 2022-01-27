Iran

Culture
January 27, 2022
Abbas Kiarostami’s harsh lessons
The Iranian master's films portray childhood with great sensitivity. But in a new film, his son says he was regularly humiliated by him
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
World
December 07, 2020
Iran: the ironic republic
Holly Dagres
From the magazine
World
August 05, 2020
“We can’t breathe”—how George Floyd’s killing is shaping Middle Eastern protest
Christiane Gruber
World
June 16, 2020
"No lives matter"—Tehran’s take on the American way after George Floyd
Arron Merat
Middle East
March 24, 2020
The Prospect Interview #122: The political rivalry that shaped the Middle East
Prospect Team
Middle East
The Prospect Interview #122: The political rivalry that shaped the Middle East
Prospect Team
World
January 29, 2020
The utter pointlessness of America's strategy in the Middle East
Anatol Lieven
From the magazine
World
The utter pointlessness of America's strategy in the Middle East
Anatol Lieven
From the magazine
World
January 21, 2020
How Boris Johnson’s confused handling of the Iran crisis highlights Britain’s absent foreign policy
Steve Bloomfield
World
How Boris Johnson’s confused handling of the Iran crisis highlights Britain’s absent foreign policy
Steve Bloomfield
Essays
October 10, 2019
What America needs to understand about Qasim Soleimani
Arron Merat
From the magazine
Essays
What America needs to understand about Qasim Soleimani
Arron Merat
From the magazine
World
June 19, 2019
How Europe could stop the march to war with Iran
Darya Dolzikova
World
How Europe could stop the march to war with Iran
Darya Dolzikova
