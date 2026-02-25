Prospect Podcast

The battle for Gorton and Denton’s soul

The polls show a three-way-race between the Greens, Labour and Reform. What’s at stake?

By Prospect Team
February 25, 2026
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

This week, Alona is joined by contributing editor Tom Clark and political columnist Ben Ansell to discuss what’s at stake in the upcoming Manchester byelection.

With the polls showing a three-way-race between the Greens, Labour and Reform, the area has become a microcosm for wider political trends, with the position of the establishment parties more uncertain than ever.

Tom shares the mood in the constituency and what voters are saying on the ground. Ben, Alona and Tom also discuss the possible outcomes, and why many voters have lost faith in the traditional parties.

They also analyse the tactical decision to not have Zack Polanski run in the seat, and why losing here could speed up Starmer’s departure. What happens if the Labour stronghold tips?

To read Tom’s piece ‘In Gorton and Denton, Labour the Greens blame each other’, click here

Prospect Editorial Team

