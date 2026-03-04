Prospect Podcast

David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America

The journalist says the influence of America’s new elite has become a threat to democracy

By Prospect Team
March 04, 2026
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, Ellen is joined by journalist David Aaronovitch, who warns about the extreme wealth and unaccountable power of America’s new elite.

From John D Rockefeller to Jeff Bezos, David explores the parallels between the “robber barons” of the late 19th century and today’s tech titans. He argues that the US is experiencing a second Gilded Age, in which the elite enjoy lavish lifestyles—as well as unchecked power and influence.

David also discusses Jeff Bezos’s wedding, the Amazon-produced Melania film, and Donald Trump’s relationship with tech CEOs.

In a post-Epstein era, are there means to check this power? And what happens if we can’t?

To read David Aaronovitch’s cover essay of the latest magazine, click here.

related article image
The battle for Gorton and Denton’s soul
related article image
Ukraine: four years of tracking war crimes
related article image
Starmer’s days of peril aren’t over
related article image
Peter Geoghegan on the Epstein files, power and impunity
related article image
The party is over: Is this the end for Labour and the Tories?

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines