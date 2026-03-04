David Aaronovitch on unaccountable power in America

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, Ellen is joined by journalist David Aaronovitch, who warns about the extreme wealth and unaccountable power of America’s new elite.

From John D Rockefeller to Jeff Bezos, David explores the parallels between the “robber barons” of the late 19th century and today’s tech titans. He argues that the US is experiencing a second Gilded Age, in which the elite enjoy lavish lifestyles—as well as unchecked power and influence.

David also discusses Jeff Bezos’s wedding, the Amazon-produced Melania film, and Donald Trump’s relationship with tech CEOs.

In a post-Epstein era, are there means to check this power? And what happens if we can’t?

To read David Aaronovitch’s cover essay of the latest magazine, click here.