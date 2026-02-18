Ukraine: four years of tracking war crimes



Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Ellen and Alona are joined by researcher Maksimas Milta. Maksimas is the Ukraine Country Director at The Reckoning Project, which trains journalists to document war crimes and human rights violations.

He talks about the mood in Ukraine as the civilian casualty rate surges—as well as the difficult process of seeking justice: from collecting testimonies from Russian prisoners of war, to working with the media.

And as the third round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks take place in Geneva, brokered by the United States, what are Ukrainians hoping for? What does Europe need to do? And will anything change?

To read more “What makes a traitor?”, Jen Stout’s piece on The Reckoning Project in Ukraine, click here.