The party is over: Is this the end for Labour and the Tories?

Prospect’s new editor Philip Collins explains the rise of the ‘zombie party’—and his vision for the new magazine

By Prospect Team
January 28, 2026
Photography by Sara Morris
Politics in Britain was once dominated by two big parties with predictable voter bases. But times have changed—and for the first time, new parties are on the rise.

This week, Ellen and Imaan are joined by Prospect’s new editor Philip Collins, to discuss the breakdown of British politics as we know it. Philip argues that we have entered a new political era—one where the traditional giants of British politics, Labour and the Conservatives, have become hollowed-out “zombies”, ill-equipped to face the challenges of the 21st century.

He traces the origins of the party system, the decline of the old tribal loyalties and the rise of Nigel Farage and Reform. How different will politics look in this new world?

Plus, inspired by a new section in the magazine, Philip discusses his own cultural “Hinterland”—from his first ever gig to the most overrated artist—and discusses his vision for the new magazine.

To read Philip’s cover essay ‘For Labour and the Conservatives, the party is over’, click here.

