Prospect Podcast

Cory Doctorow: How the internet went to sh*t

The journalist and activist visits Prospect HQ to discuss what tech giants have done to the internet—and how to fight back

By Prospect Team
November 26, 2025
Image: Dan Tuffs / Alamy
Image: Dan Tuffs / Alamy

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Why does every platform seem to get worse over time? This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist, tech activist and sci-fi writer Cory Doctorow, who coined the term enshittification to describe the decay of digital services into exploitative, user-hostile platforms.

As constraints that once kept platforms in check have broken down, Cory shares how tech companies polluted the digital landscape, why AI-generated “slop” has sped it up, and why we should all care. What’s in it for tech CEOs? What is this is doing to us as humans? And what would real de-enshittification look like?

Cory discusses how to grab people’s attention, and how to fight back against tech giants.

Plus, Ellen and Alona talk digital detoxes: “banger” or “dud”?

Cory’s book ‘Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What To Do About It’ is published by Verso.

To read more on this topic from Prospect, click here.

related article image
How Palantir infiltrated the state
related article image
Serhii Plokhy: How close are we to nuclear war?
related article image
Yanis Varoufakis on Mamdani, hope and resistance
related article image
Halloween special: Surekha Davies on AI and modern monsters
related article image
Former AOC adviser: ‘Petty rules make no sense in an authoritarian takeover!’

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines