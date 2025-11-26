Cory Doctorow: How the internet went to sh*t

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts



Why does every platform seem to get worse over time? This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by journalist, tech activist and sci-fi writer Cory Doctorow, who coined the term “enshittification” to describe the decay of digital services into exploitative, user-hostile platforms.

As constraints that once kept platforms in check have broken down, Cory shares how tech companies polluted the digital landscape, why AI-generated “slop” has sped it up, and why we should all care. What’s in it for tech CEOs? What is this is doing to us as humans? And what would real de-enshittification look like?

Cory discusses how to grab people’s attention, and how to fight back against tech giants.

Plus, Ellen and Alona talk digital detoxes: “banger” or “dud”?

Cory’s book ‘Enshittification: Why Everything Suddenly Got Worse and What To Do About It’ is published by Verso.

