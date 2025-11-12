Serhii Plokhy: How close are we to nuclear war?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

In a world of unpredictable strongman leaders, do nuclear weapons keep us safe or make us more vulnerable? This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Serhii Plokhy, historian and author of The Nuclear Age, to discuss the threat of nuclear conflict.

From Putin’s war in Ukraine to China’s expanding arsenal and new nuclear “threshold” states, Serhii discusses whether governments still hold to the idea of mutually assured destruction. He explains the role of fear in the origins of the nuclear bomb—and the importance of anti-nuclear civic action.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss “scream clubs”: banger or dud?

