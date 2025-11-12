Prospect Podcast

Serhii Plokhy: How close are we to nuclear war?

In a world of unpredictable leaders, are nuclear weapons making us more vulnerable?

By Prospect Team
November 12, 2025
Image: Simon Simard
Image: Simon Simard

Listen on SpotifyListen on Apple Podcasts

In a world of unpredictable strongman leaders, do nuclear weapons keep us safe or make us more vulnerable? This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Serhii Plokhy, historian and author of The Nuclear Age, to discuss the threat of nuclear conflict.

From Putin’s war in Ukraine to China’s expanding arsenal and new nuclear “threshold” states, Serhii discusses whether governments still hold to the idea of mutually assured destruction. He explains the role of fear in the origins of the nuclear bomb—and the importance of anti-nuclear civic action.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss “scream clubs”: banger or dud?

‘The Nuclear Age: An Epic Race for Arms, Power, and Survival’ is available now. To read Prospect’s review, click here.

You can listen to Serhii’s previous appearance on the Prospect Podcast here.

related article image
Yanis Varoufakis on Mamdani, hope and resistance
related article image
Halloween special: Surekha Davies on AI and modern monsters
related article image
Former AOC adviser: ‘Petty rules make no sense in an authoritarian takeover!’
related article image
Robert Jenrick and the rise of British ethnonationalism
related article image
Israeli genocide scholar: My country is in denial

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines