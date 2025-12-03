Prospect Podcast

The budget’s good bit: Terri White and Ruth Patrick on the two-child benefit limit

Terri and Ruth bust the myths around the two-child benefit limit. As the government changes its tune, what does it mean for families?

By Prospect Team
December 03, 2025
Image: Alamy / ZUMA Press, Inc
Image: Alamy / ZUMA Press, Inc

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Seven MPs were suspended for rebelling on the two-child benefit limit last year. Now that the government has announced it will lift the policy, what will change? And why was this such a major focus for anti-poverty campaigners?

Ellen and Alona are joined by two experts on the subject: journalist and campaigner Terri White and Ruth Patrick, professor in social and public policy at the University of Glasgow. They bust the myths and misconceptions around the policy, and analyse the negative response from the British media on its lifting. How much will it really cost the country?

Terri and Ruth explore the policy’s real-life effects on families across the UK and how public discourse has been polluted with misogyny and Islamophobia. They also discuss the ways that communities can come together to implement local solutions—and examine the limit’s most controversial clause.

Plus, Ellen and Alona weigh up a Christmassy banger or dud.

To read Ruth’s writing on the two-child limit, click here.

And to read Terri's piece from the archive ‘Where is your outrage over the two child limit?’, click here.

Prospect Editorial Team

