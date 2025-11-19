How Palantir infiltrated the state

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

Palantir has acquired key UK government contracts, promising to make government more effective. But Peter Thiel’s controversial company has also worked with the US government and ICE on deportations and with Israel’s military during its war on Gaza. This week, investigative journalist Mark Wilding joins Ellen to explain how the tech giant has become embedded in the British state—and what it might mean for us in future.

In the latest issue of Prospect, Mark traces how Palantir seized a moment of opportunity in the Covid-19 pandemic to get its “foot in the door” and multimillion-pound government contracts, culminating in its takeover of the Federated Data Platform—the new data backbone of the NHS. But what happens when a private tech corporation becomes essential national infrastructure?

Mark also explains why even Palantir didn’t want to be associated with Labour’s plans for digital ID.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss “Christmas creep”: banger or dud?

