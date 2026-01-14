Prospect Podcast

Greenland, Venezuela and the new American interventionism

Isabel Hilton on the US’s radical plans, the future of Nato and the impact on US-British relations

By Prospect Team
January 14, 2026
Image: Alamy / Arterra Picture Library

This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Isabel Hilton—former Latin America editor, expert in Arctic security and Prospect contributing editor—to discuss how American foreign policy has evolved under the Trump administration, particularly after the US abduction of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

How different was this from the US’s history of coups and previous military interventions in South America, from Guatemala to Panama? Isabel discusses the region’s history and future, as well as the geopolitical ramifications of US threats to annex Greenland.

Why is Greenland so important to the administration? And, with the UK in a vulnerable economic and strategic position, how should it respond to the actions of its closest ally?

