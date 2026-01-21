Prospect Podcast

After the protests: What does Iran’s future hold?

Middle East analyst Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi breaks down the situation in Iran

By Prospect Team
January 21, 2026
Image: Alamy / ZUMA Press, Inc.
Image: Alamy / ZUMA Press, Inc.

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

A crackdown by the Iranian government has quietened protests that swept across the country in recent weeks, but tensions remain high. This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, a Middle East analyst at Control Risks, who dials in from Abu Dhabi to explain how these protests differ from previous rounds of unrest in the country—from the scale of grievances to new geopolitical conditions. Aniseh also discusses Trump’s threat of military intervention from the United States.

Plus, if the regime falls, what would Iran’s future look like? Ellen and Alona explore four possible outcomes and talk about the apparent trend of impunity on an international scale.

related article image
Greenland, Venezuela and the new American interventionism
related article image
Ed Miliband and Bill McKibben: The solar revolution is here—and it isn’t going anywhere
related article image
‘Despair is a luxury’: A year of hope with Žižek, Mehdi Hasan, Robert Macfarlane and others
related article image
K-pop and Sydney Sweeney’s jeans: Prospect’s critics Christmas party
related article image
The budget’s good bit: Terri White and Ruth Patrick on the two-child benefit limit

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines