After the protests: What does Iran’s future hold?

A crackdown by the Iranian government has quietened protests that swept across the country in recent weeks, but tensions remain high. This week, Ellen and Alona are joined by Aniseh Bassiri Tabrizi, a Middle East analyst at Control Risks, who dials in from Abu Dhabi to explain how these protests differ from previous rounds of unrest in the country—from the scale of grievances to new geopolitical conditions. Aniseh also discusses Trump’s threat of military intervention from the United States.

Plus, if the regime falls, what would Iran’s future look like? Ellen and Alona explore four possible outcomes and talk about the apparent trend of impunity on an international scale.