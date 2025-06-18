The Israel-Iran war, with Arash Azizi

Listen on Apple Podcasts | Listen on Spotify

Since 13th June, Israel has launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, assassinated scientists and commanders, and bombed infrastructure. Iran has responded with ballistic missiles and drones. The death toll is rising, and there’s no sign of a ceasefire.

This week, Arash Azizi joins Alona to unpack the war now underway. Arash is the author of The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, the U.S., and Iran's Global Ambitions (2020) and What Iranians Want (2024).



Arash explains why Netanyahu might have chosen to attack now and how Iran is responding both militarily and politically. He and Alona discuss how the media is covering the war inside both countries—and how the world, from the US to China, has reacted.

Plus: what does this mean for the Middle East? And is there any reason for hope?