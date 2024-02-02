Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Religion
Religion
February 02, 2024
How Shamanism became England’s fastest-growing religion
One of the world’s oldest belief systems is enjoying a comeback. But what’s behind its renewed popularity?
Nick James
Lives
January 24, 2024
Clerical life: On antisemitism
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Religion
December 23, 2023
The roots of Trump’s religion
Martyn Percy
People
December 19, 2023
The high priest of Ásatrú on the push to revive Iceland’s foremost pagan religion
Jessica Abrahams,
Abby Young-Powell
From the magazine
October 04, 2023
Francis Wheen’s diary: I’ve lost my appetite for vituperation
