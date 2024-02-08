Northern Ireland

Law
February 08, 2024
When should the UK government hold a border poll in Northern Ireland?
The question is essentially a political one, but there are some firm legal limits
David Allen Green
People
February 05, 2024
The artist painting Free Derry Corner for Gaza
Kate Demolder
The Insider
January 31, 2024
The DUP has paid the price of its own short-termism
Andrew Adonis
Politics
April 05, 2023
Four lessons from the Good Friday Agreement
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 01, 2023
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 01, 2023
This is what Sunak’s deal achieves—and doesn’t
Philip Rycroft
Politics
February 22, 2023
Will the DUP sink a new attempt at stability in Northern Ireland?
Katy Hayward, David Phinnemore
Politics
February 21, 2023
Sunak should face down Johnson's latest predictable Brexit intervention
Politics
October 31, 2022
It’s clearer than ever: British politicians have failed Northern Ireland
Peter Hain
