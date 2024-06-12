General Election 2024

The Insider
June 12, 2024
Sunak’s D-Day blunder shows his political incompetence
At a crucial moment for European unity, Sunak's early departure was more than a gaffe
Andrew Adonis
General Election 2024
June 12, 2024
Of course Starmer is boring. That’s a good thing
Stefan Stern
General Election 2024
June 11, 2024
Election panel: Can the Tory manifesto change the party’s fortunes?
Prospect Team
General Election 2024
June 10, 2024
Election panel: How well is Nigel Farage’s campaign going?
Prospect Team
Election Countdown
June 10, 2024
How likely is a Tory wipeout?
Peter Kellner
General Election 2024
June 07, 2024
Election panel: Should politicians apologise for their mistakes?
Prospect Team
General Election 2024
June 07, 2024
Beware the media-political complex
David Allen Green
General Election 2024
June 06, 2024
What’s missing from the private schools VAT debate
Terri White
General Election 2024
June 06, 2024
Election panel: Do voters want to see the personal side of politicians?
Prospect Team
