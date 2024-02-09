Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Crime and Justice
Law
February 09, 2024
Why is the justice system failing stalking victims?
The crime carries a hefty maximum sentence—but perpetrators often get off lightly, while police too often dismiss women’s concerns. The only explanation is misogyny
Rachel Horman Brown
Law
December 06, 2023
A law unto herself
Duncan Campbell
Law
November 21, 2023
Could prison apartments improve family outcomes?
Cherry Casey
October 06, 2023
If Britain has a shoplifting epidemic, blame Theresa May
Alan Rusbridger
Law
July 19, 2023
The alarming Americanisation of British prisons
Bill Keller
Law
December 13, 2022
It is not radical to want to close prisons
Felicity Gerry
December 08, 2022
Where the international justice system fails
Michela Wrong
September 16, 2022
Crime reporting is under threat from all sides. What is its future?
Duncan Campbell
July 17, 2022
Bank fraud costs the UK £1 billion a year. So why don't we take it seriously?
Jane Smith
