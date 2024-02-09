Crime and Justice

Crime and Justice-image
Law
February 09, 2024
Why is the justice system failing stalking victims?
The crime carries a hefty maximum sentence—but perpetrators often get off lightly, while police too often dismiss women’s concerns. The only explanation is misogyny
Rachel Horman Brown
From the magazine
Law
Politics
World
Politics
Economics
