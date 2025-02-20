Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Assisted dying
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
The weekly constitutional
The weekly constitutional
February 20, 2025
The president who jokes about being a king
How different is Trump’s view of political and legal power from absolute kingship?
DAT Green
The weekly constitutional
February 13, 2025
Can a government choose which court orders to comply with?
DAT Green
The weekly constitutional
February 07, 2025
Warped priorities: how the UK unlawfully pursued journalists who exposed the truth about a mass murder
DAT Green
The weekly constitutional
January 24, 2025
How Harry and Watson forced News Group Newspapers to admit wrongdoing
DAT Green
The weekly constitutional
January 16, 2025
Why an indictment was the wrong tool for holding Trump to account
DAT Green
The weekly constitutional
January 10, 2025
How the UK Supreme Court used simple contract law to undo a spiteful government move
DAT Green
