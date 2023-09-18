England

Politics
September 18, 2023
Why we need a secretary of state for England
It’s time to create an England Office to join up the nation’s fragmented domestic policy, argue a former cabinet minister and a former permanent secretary
John Denham, Philip Rycroft
Culture
July 07, 2023
A literary walk through England’s proud, poverty-stricken seaside towns
Lucy Scholes
Culture
March 01, 2023
I am the resurrection
Dan Jackson
UK
July 20, 2021
The Prospect Podcast #189: The England delusion
Prospect Team
Politics
July 12, 2021
In data: England's divides
John Denham, Lawrence McKay
Politics
June 14, 2021
England: the forgotten nation that remade the politics of the UK
John Denham, Lawrence McKay
Politics
December 06, 2020
A new chapter in the story of UK legal success
Robert Buckland
Politics
May 22, 2020
Covid-19 exposes the nonsensical structure of English governance
John Denham
Economics
January 17, 2020
Why Johnson will be hard-pressed even to start closing the north-south divide
Paul Wallace
